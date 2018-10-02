14th high level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center held in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th high level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) under the theme “Sustaining peace and development in the changing world” has been held in New York City, the USA.

Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, former Greek foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis, Former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers, former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, former Arab League chief Amr Moussa, deputy prime ministers of Romania and Palestine attended the meeting.

President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvil, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall and co-Chair of the NGIC Ismail Serageldin addressed the event. In their remakes, the speakers focused on the ways of establishing peace and addressing security challenges facing the world.

The meeting participants emphasized the special importance of the EU Eastern Partnership Program in terms of expansion of the European Union and ensuring peace, security, economic development and integration in the region.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Nazim Ibrahimov also attended the meeting. The delegation highlighted the ongoing economic and political reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, and emphasized the country’s contribution to the peace, security and prosperity both in the region and in the world.

