15 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

Turkish fighter jets destroyed 20 buildings including 15 hideouts, two headquarters, two arms depots and an armed vehicle of the terrorist group.

At least 15 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a Turkish General Staff statement released Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorist in question was either killed or captured.

Also, 258 Daesh targets, including the terror group’s shelters, possible defense positions and tunnel mouths had been hit by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters with Turkish Land Forces support, the statement said.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group.

FSA fighters and Turkish army gained most control Al-Bab on Thursday that marks the 177th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

