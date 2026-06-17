15 indicted in alleged Antifa conspiracy in Minneapolis

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US federal authorities unsealed an indictment on Tuesday charging 15 people linked to the far-left group Antifa with organizing a violent conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement officers.

The charges include conspiracy to injure an officer, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate stalking, and destruction of government property, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

“These defendants have been charged not for what they said, but for what they did,” US Attorney Dan Rosen said, suggesting that the group intended to interfere with federal mandates not by their voice, but by force.

Rosen noted that 12 of the defendants were apprehended during early morning operations.

The indictment targets members of "Direct Action Minnesota" and the "Black Hat Workers Collective," who allegedly exploited lawful protests to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Prosecutors assert that during incidents in January and March 2026, the groups established "hard and soft blockades" around the Whipple Federal Building. They reportedly utilized overturned RV trailers, homemade shields, and ice blocks to physically assault officers and obstruct access to the facility.

News.Az