15 killed in north China coal mine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen people were killed and nine others injured in a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Investigation showed that 35 miners were working underground at the coal mine in Pingyao County, when the blast happened at 1:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Shanxi Administration of Coal Mine Safety. Eleven miners managed to escape.

Further investigation is underway.

News.Az

News.Az