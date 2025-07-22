15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings

Morgan Stanley expects a “normal” earnings beat rate for the second quarter, with EPS growth forecast at 5% year-over-year and sales up 4%, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

However, the Wall Street firm sees earnings growth as skewed toward the largest tech names, estimating 14% growth for the Magnificent 7 versus a 3% decline for the remaining 493 constituents.

Analysts also flagged key uncertainties ahead of the results, including the extent of tariff pass-through to margins, potential downward revisions to Q3/Q4 estimates, and how pricing power is holding up across income groups.

Within this framework, Morgan Stanley highlights 15 stocks expected to move meaningfully on earnings.

Thirteen of these names are seen with upside potential, including Argenx (NASDAQ:), Atlassian (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:), Chewy (NYSE: NYSE:), CVS Health (NYSE: NYSE:), DraftKings (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:), Eaton (NYSE: NYSE:), Eli Lilly (NYSE: NYSE:), F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Omada Health Inc (NASDAQ:), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: NYSE:), Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:), and Western Digital (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:).

Two—National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) and Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:) —are seen at risk of moving lower.

Among the top upside names, Argenx is backed by strong commercial momentum for Vyvgart and a pipeline that Morgan Stanley believes is underappreciated.

“We believe ARGX has a positive setup heading into Q2 earnings,” strategists led by Michelle M. Weaver said, with Vyvgart’s commercial progress in myasthenia gravis (MG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) expected to remain in focus.

