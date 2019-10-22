15 police, 8 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 police and eight militants were killed after a dozen Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Ali Abad district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province early on Tuesday morning, a provincial source said, according to Xinhua.

"In the latest fighting, which erupted at 1:30 a.m. local time in Harrzbegi locality, the militants targeted a checkpoint manning by Afghan Local Police (ALP) personnel. Up to 15 ALP police were killed and two others wounded in the clashes which lasted for hours," Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi from provincial council told Xinhua.

The Afghan National Police forces arrived at the site and secured the area following the fighting in the district, in the south of provincial capital Kunduz city, the source said.

The wounded were shifted to a provincial hospital in Kunduz.

