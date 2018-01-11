15,000 people renounced Armenian citizenship in five years

+ ↺ − 16 px

In five years the number of people, who renounced Armenian citizenship, has increased dramatically, the press service of the passport and visa department of the Armenian police said.

According to the press service, 968 applications were received in 2012, 1461 applications in 2013, 2407 applications in 2014, 2487 applications in 2015, 3863 applications in 2016, and 3823 applications as of December 1 were received in 2017, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

In total, 15,000 citizens applied from 2012 to 2017 for the renunciation of Armenian citizenship, News.am reported.

A member of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, former head of the Armenian police Alik Sarkisian said that this is a serious indicator, and that the government should recognize this as the number one problem for the country.

He does not exclude that a significant part of the Armenian citizens, having refused from the citizenship, did this in order to avoid military service.

News.Az

