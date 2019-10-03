150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrated in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an event organized at the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), Embassy of India celebrated the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct. 2, 2019, Embassy of India in Baku said.

The event is part of the year-long celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Member of Parliament Rufat Guliyev, Jala Garibova, Vice Rector, Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Badrikhan Ahmadov, Head of Azerbaijan-Asia Relations Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), spoke about the relevance of Gandhian ideology in today's world.

Ambassador of India, Mr. B. Vanlalvawna, thanked the Azerbaijan University of Languages for associating with the Embassy of India in Baku in hosting a celebration to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He spoke about Gandhiji’s five principles of non-violence, respect, understanding, acceptance, appreciation and compassion and the importance of imbibing the principles of non-violence in today’s world.

Ambassador also touched upon the growing bilateral relations between India and Azerbaijan and invited all the faculty and students to engage with the Embassy at every opportunity.

He also took the opportunity to thank the Government of Azerbaijan for the active support extended by the different organs of the Government and Executive Powers of the Regions in organizing various events to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He specially thanked 'Azermarka' for releasing a commemorative postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to this great Apostle of peace.

A photo album of paintings titled “Glimpses on the life of Mahatma Gandhi” by the painters of Union of Azerbaijan Artists was released during the event. These are beautifully captured by the 46 artists from the Union of Azerbaijan Artists as they expressed their impressions on the contributions of Gandhiji through their work.

It was a befitting tribute to the Apostle of Peace as the world celebrates this historic occasion. A painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi was also organized during the event.

Earlier, the Embassy of India organized a number of events, including a painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi, cycling event and a tree planting event as part of the celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A number of events were also organized in Universities and International Schools in Baku. The active support of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all these events was valuable.

News.Az

News.Az