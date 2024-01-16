152 UN employees killed in Gaza - Guterres

+ ↺ − 16 px

The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 152 UN employees, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I am deeply troubled by the clear violation of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing," he said. "Since October 7, 152 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza - the largest single loss of life in the history of our organization."

"Still, aid workers, under enormous pressure and with no safety guarantees, are doing their best to deliver inside Gaza," Guterres said.

