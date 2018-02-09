15th meeting of EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council to be held in Brussels today

The 15th meeting of the European Union - Azerbaijan Cooperation Council will be held in Brussels today under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and EU High Representative for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, APA reported.

The sides will discuss the current state of relations within the framework of the Eastern Partnership and European Neighborhood Policy, and political issues such as negotiations carried out on the EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agreement, economic and trade cooperation, economic reforms in Azerbaijan, democracy, rule of law and human rights.

The meeting agenda noted that the Cooperation Council members will discuss energy cooperation, including discussions on the Southern Gas Corridor.

Negotiations on the civil aviation agreement are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, Mammadyarov and Mogherini will touch upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and some other regional issues.

