16 die in bus-truck collision in NE Nigeria

Sixteen people were killed when a speeding bus ran into a truck on a highway in Nigeria's northeast Bauchi state on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The collision happened in Bambal village along the Kano-Jama'are highway at about 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, Yusuf Abdullahi, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi, said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

All 16 passengers on board the bus lost their lives in the crash, Abdullahi said.

"The bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck, and no single soul survived the crash," he said, blaming the crash on speeding.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad roads and reckless driving.

