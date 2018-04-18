16 Georgian wine companies on display in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen Georgian wine companies participated in the international fair Wine and Gourmet Japan 2018 held from April 11-13 in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

Leading wine professionals, wine traders and importers from the entire region of Asia attended the event, which means the further promotion of the progress of Georgian wine publicity in Japan and neighbouring countries," the press release by the Georgian National Wine Agency reads.

Several Georgian companies managed to find new importers during the fair and some of them have started negotiations with prospective partners, the agency added.

The National Wine Agency has been implementing active marketing activities in Japan since 2015, as a result, interest in Georgian Wine companies towards the Asian market, as well as Georgian wine export to Japan, has grown.

During the first three months of this year, 53,000 bottles of wine have been exported to Japan, which is 230 percent higher than similar indicators from the previous year, Agenda.ge reported.

