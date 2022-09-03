1.6 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural goods sent under Istanbul deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Almost 2 million tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukraine since the signing of the Türkiye-brokered Russia-Ukraine grain corridor deal, Türkiye's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said Friday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"As part of the 'Grain Corridor Agreement' over 1.6 million tons of goods were carried in one month," it said on Twitter.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Twenty-six of 69 ships docked at Ukrainian ports were either Turkish-flagged or owned and 27 with more than 378,000 tons set sail from Ukraine for Türkiye, it noted.

It said the other ships departed from Ukrainian ports for Germany, Djibouti, China, France, South Korea, India, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Israel, Italy, Libya, Lebanon, Egypt, Romania, Somalia, Sudan and Greece.

Ten different types of loads – sunflower seeds, sunflower meal, sunflower oil, barley, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar beets, peas and canola seeds – were carried on the ships.

The ships carrying peas, corn, sunflower meal, wheat, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil have docked at Turkish ports, it added.

Of the 69 ships, 22 have been stranded since Feb. 24. Other ships set sail for Ukraine after the opening of the grain corridor.

So far, a total of 86 ships, which will go to the Yuzhne, Chernomorsk and Odessa ports in Ukraine for the first time after the opening of the grain corridor, have been inspected or are planned to be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

Thirty-five of 86 ships are Turkish flagged, owned or operated by Turkish businesses.

The JCC with officials from the three countries and the U.N. has been set up in Istanbul to jointly oversee the shipments.

