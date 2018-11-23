16 PKK/KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 16 PKK/KCK terror suspects were arrested in Turkey’s southern Adana province, police sources said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects were rounded up in Adana city center and Ceyhan district during anti-terror operations carried out by police forces, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

News.Az

