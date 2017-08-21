166 more state objects to be offered for privatization in Azerbaijan

166 more state objects to be offered for privatization in Azerbaijan

The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan will hold another auction on privatization of state objects on September 19.

The State Committee reports that 166 objects will be offered for privatization.

"It includes 63 small state enterprises and facilities, 83 unused non-residential facilities and 20 joint-stock companies," the report says.

News.Az

News.Az