168 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine return to Baku

Some 168 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Baku in the early hours of Wednesday.

The third charter flight landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 09:20 (GMT+4), a News.Az correspondent reports from the airport.

There are many women and children among the evacuated Azerbaijanis.

About 510 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict have already arrived in Baku.

News.Az