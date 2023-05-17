16th Azerbaijan Int’l Agriculture Exhibition opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 16th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan" has today been held at Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov, acting Minister of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Khayala Dadashova, General Director of Caspian Event Organizers" (CEO) Farid Mammadov shared their views on the three-day exhibition.

"Caspian Agro" brings together the most important players in the agricultural industry, local and foreign specialists, importers, exporters, agriculture produce distributors and wholesale and retail traders, and thousand-strong audience of professional visitors.

Apart from the host country Azerbaijan, the exhibition features companies from the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Türkiye, Israel and India.

The largest international exhibition in the field, Caspian Agro is representing such sectors as: agricultural vehicles, agricultural facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technology in agriculture, greenhouses, e-agriculture as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), IT services, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and alternative energy sources.

The exhibition program, drawn up with the participants' and visitors' interests in mind, features interesting events and relevant topics. Among these are such expositions as "Food as a Masterpiece" (featuring decorative compositions made from food) and the III National Culinary Championship titled "The Golden Leader, a Golden Jubilee" and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

As part of Caspian Agro, in partnership with the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, panel discussions called the Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held on various fields of agriculture.

During the sessions, measures implemented in the area of development of agriculture in the country will be discussed, informational and advisory information about innovative solutions and results applied in this field will be shared, and information tours will be organized for entrepreneurs and farmers coming from the regions in order to familiarize themselves with the exhibition area.

News.Az