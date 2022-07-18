16th Baku Summer Energy School opens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University in partnership with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar, and TotalEnergies has today launched the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES), News.Az reports.

BSES is an annual two-week certificate program bringing together world-renowned scholars, academicians, and policymakers to examine and gain a better understanding of the energy and environmental issues with a particular focus on the Caspian region.

The program provides a balanced approach in studying energy and the environment. It covers a wide range of topics, including energy economics, energy law, natural resource revenues governance, renewables, sustainability, climate change, and energy geopolitics. BSES instructors and speakers are the leading national and international experts from academia, public and private sectors.

Forty-three participants from 13 countries have been selected to participate in the 16th BSES. The participants are junior and mid-career professionals from energy companies, policymakers and civil servants from governmental institutions, embassies and international organizations, as well as scholars, journalists and graduate students investigating energy and environmental issue.

Upon the successful completion of the program, each participant will be awarded a certificate signed by the Rector of ADA University and the President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az