17 candidates registered to run at presidential election: Azerbaijan’s CEC

To date, the nominations of a total 17 candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan have been approved, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

He mentioned that seven of the approved candidates have submitted their signature sheets to the CEC.

“The presidential candidacies of three individuals have already been registered. Upon completion of the verification process for the documents submitted by the remaining four candidates, the issue of their registration will also be put onto the agenda,” the CEC chairman added.

