17 migrants killed in minibus crash in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The minibus caught fire after hitting the pole on the Igdir-Kars highway in Igdir province.

Seventeen undocumented migrants were killed and 36 injured when their minibus crashed into a light pole late Thursday in eastern Turkey, according to the province's governor, according

The minibus caught fire after hitting the pole on the Igdir-Kars highway in Igdir province.

The migrants, including Afghan, Pakistani and Iranian nationals, entered Turkey illegally from the Iranian border.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, deputy provincial health director, Taner Basaran said that 50 people were in the vehicle, of which the passenger capacity is only 14.

However, it was later learned that the vehicle was carrying more than 50 people.

Also, 13 more undocumented migrants inside another minibus -- which was moving with the other one -- were held by security forces.

Later, the governor of the province, Enver Unlu said that the second vehicle hit some of the migrants, who were thrown from the vehicle as it hit the pole.

Stating that the driver was also among those killed, Unlu expressed sadness over the accident.

Gendarmerie forces, a fire brigade squad, disaster and emergency management teams and medical teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

The injured, including some in serious condition, were taken to Igdir State Hospital, while the fire was extinguished by the firefighters.

News.Az

News.Az