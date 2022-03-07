Yandex metrika counter

1711 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine reach Turkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
1711 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine reach Turkiye

1711 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine because of Russia's military operation, reached Turkiye, Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Chatakli said, News.az reports.

According to him, moreover, 447 Turkmen and 62 Georgian citizens came from Ukraine: "Our Migration Office continues to operate without interruption".


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      