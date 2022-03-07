1711 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine reach Turkiye
07 Mar 2022
1711 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine because of Russia's military operation, reached Turkiye, Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Chatakli said, News.az reports.
According to him, moreover, 447 Turkmen and 62 Georgian citizens came from Ukraine: "Our Migration Office continues to operate without interruption".