Azerbaijan evacuates 176 citizens from Ukraine via Romania

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) performed a charter flight from Romania to Baku, bringing back 176 Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

The Azerbaijan evacuees were met by their relatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the airport.

Earlier, as many as 168 Azerbaijani nationals were delivered to Baku on a charter flight operated by Turkiye’s Tailwind.

Due to the humanitarian situation, the Romanian side does not require a COVID passport and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border.

News.Az