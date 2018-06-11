17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition TransCaspian/Translogistica 2018 has today opened at Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is one of the leading transport events in the Caspian region, which demonstrates both innovations and achievements of the industry businesses; its content sets the direction for the future development of the transport sector to a large extent. The exhibition gathers together state transport structures and commercial companies that operate in railway sector, marine industry, aviation, commercial transport and transportation & logistics services, AzerTag reports.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, IGC TRACECA, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC) render official support to the exhibition. The organisers of TransCaspian/Translogistica are Iteca Caspian and ITE Group.

Companies from many countries, including Azerbaijan, Austria, Greece, Lithuania, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Ukraine present a wide range of products and services in the transport sector (cargo transportation; production of locomotives, passenger cars and freight wagons; rolling stock maintenance; component parts for railway transport; shipbuilding and ship repair; port services; component and spare parts for commercial vehicles; and much more).

Along with the commercial companies, among the exhibitors are the state transport structures such as Azerbaijan Railways JSC, Baku International Trade Sea Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, State Maritime Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As part of the exhibition's business programme, bilateral meetings will be held between participants and major local companies.

TransCaspian/Translogistica exhibition provides the opportunity to meet with managers and experts of transport agencies and to demonstrate development of transport technologies, while getting acquainted with future state infrastructure projects and establishing new sales channels.

News.Az

