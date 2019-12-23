18 inmates killed in new jail clash in Honduras

18 inmates killed in new jail clash in Honduras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen inmates were killed in a new violent clash between prisoners at a jail in central Honduras on Sunday afternoon, authorities said, Xinhua reported.

Jose Coello, spokesman for the National Interagency Security Force, confirmed the death toll as of 7 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) caused by the riot in the municipality of El Porvenir, Francisco Morazan.

The incident came less than two days after at least 18 prisoners were killed and 16 others injured at another criminal facility.

Four juvenile prisoners were also killed in a brawl on Dec. 4 at a rehabilitation center plagued by gang violence and escapes.

The government recently declared a state of emergency in its prison system following a series of deadly clashes between inmates.

Those working for the National Penitentiary Institute have been suspended from their jobs for six months.

Honduras' overcrowded prisons house more than 21,000 inmates.

News.Az

News.Az