18 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass along Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent on Friday passed through the peaceful area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The protesters on Friday ensured free passage for one passenger car and 17 supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi.

This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az