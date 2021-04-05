18 people killed in mine explosions in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's refusal to give minefield maps to Azerbaijan leads to the fact that Azerbaijan spends more time on de-mining and incurs higher costs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Poladov said.

According to the deputy chairman, the main source of threat is anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

“Thousands of mine warning signs have been put up in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. Following mine explosions on these lands, 18 people were killed and 32 people were injured,” he added.

News.Az