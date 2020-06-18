18 Russian servicemen vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 18 Russian servicemen have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The first group of 18 participants of the experiment was finally selected, and on June 18 they were vaccinated," the ministry said.

Nine volunteers were injected with one component of the vaccine, and nine others with the second component.

The vaccination was carried out under control of experienced specialists from Moscow’s Burdenko hospital in full accordance with the plan. The volunteers have not shown any signs of complications or side effects. In several days the remaining volunteers, who are currently isolated and are under medical surveillance, will be vaccinated.

