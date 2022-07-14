19 people injured as wildfires hit southwest Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 19 people were injured as a result of the wildfires that broke out in Datca district of Türkiye's Aegean coastal province of Mugla, the country’s health minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Fahrettin Koca said that nine people are currently undergoing treatment, other nine people have been discharged from hospitals, and one didn’t need medical care.

As many as 2,600 people have been evacuated to safe places, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said.

“The fire destroyed 500 hectares of forest plantations,” he added.

In total, 10 aircrafts, 20 helicopters, over 200 other vehicles and 1,200 people are involved in extinguishing the wildfires in Datca.

News.Az