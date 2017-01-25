190 families appeal to move to Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We will immediately settle 50 families out of 190."

`After the liberation of the Leletepe height during 4-day April war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2016, people can live in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil which was liberated from the Armenian occupation. The village is completely out of danger now`, Ali Hasanov, head of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs told AzVision.az.

Before the Armenian occupation, 400 families lived in Jojug Marjanli village. Today, 190 families appealed to move to the newly liberated village of Jabrail, the head of Committee said.

`When I made report to the President on the applications, he has signed an order and allocated AZN 4 million for the restoration of the village. The allocated money aim to the building of 50 apartments and 1 school. We have already given relevant instructions to `Azerishiq`, `Azersu` and `Azerigaz` regarding the issue. We are keen on the soonest building of apartments there. The preparation of the project is underway. We will immediately settle 50 families out of 190`, he said.

The deputy head of the Prime Minister noted that April battles has given wide range of opportunities for us and people will return to their motherland.

News.Az