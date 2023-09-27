192 Azerbaijani servicemen, including 1 civilian, martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 192 Azerbaijani military servicemen, including 1 civilian, were martyred and 511 servicemen were injured in the local anti-terror measures taken in the country’s Garabagh region, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored after the successful local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed forces on September 19-20, the statement said.

Some 192 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were martyred during local anti-terror measures.

Among the martyred servicemen, 180 are military of the Ministry of Defense, and 12 are personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. One of the martyrs is a civilian.

The identity of 11 people will be determined by Forensic Medical Expertise after forensic genetic examinations.

At the same time, as a result of local anti-terrorist measures, 511 servicemen and 1 civilian were injured.

Professional medical teams operate and all necessary medical measures are taken to treat the wounded as soon as possible.

