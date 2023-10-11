1975 map referred to by Armenia does not exist: Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

While there is no practice of measuring respect for territorial integrity and delimitation by square kilometer or determining it on the basis of an unapproved map from both sides, the Armenian prime minister’s once again reference to these issues is surprising, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was made in response to the groundless allegations voiced by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in his interview with Public TV, News.Az reports.

“A number of maps of our region were prepared in the time of the USSR, as well as not all of these maps were based on legal documents authorizing the maps is known. Coming to the 1975 map referred to by Armenia, we would like to note once again that such a map does not exist, a number of maps were made at different times in 1973-1986,” said the ministry.

“In general, in accordance with the practice, the delimitation process is carried out not only on the basis of maps, at the same time, in order for these maps to be a reference source, these maps must be based on international legal documents, including those approved in one way or another by both countries. While Armenia has not yet delimited its borders with any of its neighbors due to its territorial claims, Armenia’s claim that the delimitation must be on the basis of only one map, does not make sense,” the ministry added.

News.Az