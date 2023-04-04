19th AITF tourism exhibition opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 19th Azerbaijan International Tourism and Travel Exhibition - AITF 2023 has been held today at Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

At the opening ceremony, General Director of Caspian Event Organizers (CEO) Farid Mammadov made an introductory speech.

The event was also addressed by Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov and Chairman of the Management Board of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Goydeniz Gahramanov.

The AITF 2023 exhibition will again draw attention to the tourism industry after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Traditionally, the exhibition brings together representatives of the tourism industry, national and regional tourism organisations and government agencies from different countries. This event is one of the main platforms that allow interested parties to establish new contacts, significantly expand the sales geography, learn about the latest innovations and trends in the industry, as well as find new partners and customers. In addition, the exhibition will highlight the importance of Azerbaijan as an attractive travel destination and demonstrate the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people to foreign participants and visitors.

AITF 2023 will cover the outbound tourism, domestic tourism, inbound tourism. The exhibition will feature a number of sectors such as medical and health tourism, cruises, airlines, national and regional tourism departments, ministries, travel agencies and tour operators, etc.

This year, Bulgaria, a traditional participant of the exhibition, acts as the General Sponsor of "AITF 2023". Uzbekistan will be a Partner Country.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Tourism Board are the official supporters of the exhibition. AITF 2023 exhibition is organized by Caspian Event Organisers.

News.Az