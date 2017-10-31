1in.am: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars: a new challenge to regional isolation of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan's policy of maintaining the status quo in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, in fact, lacks prospects.

On October 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Baku to participate together with Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. Georgy Kvirikashvili, the Prime Minister of Georgia, joined them.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev also arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan to participate in the ceremony. The construction of this 900 km long railway bypassing Armenia started exactly 10 years ago - at the initiative of three countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey). Armenia’s 1in.am information agency published the article titled ‘Baku-Tbilisi-Kars: a new challenge to regional isolation of Armenia.

The article reads:

At least Azerbaijan has never concealed that for it this project - apart from being an economic one - has political significance, and is aimed at strengthening Armenia's isolation. Baku states that Armenia cannot participate in the project, since the Karabakh problem is not resolved.

According to 1in.am’s article, Armenia’s policy in this issue was built not on pragmatism, but on the hopes that the hindrances will not allow the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad to become a reality. Armenian officials either brought arguments in relation to the economic inexpediency of this project, or hoped that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project will not be a priority for the new Georgian government that replaced Saakashvili.

Yerevan was obviously mistaken, because in this case, the influence of the Armenian-Georgian relations was overestimated, especially since they – apart from being friendly - are devoid of content and political initiatives.

On the other hand, in recent years Azerbaijan has proved that it is ready to implement projects, aimed at isolating Armenia, weakening its regional positions, changing the status quo in the Karabakh issue, even at the cost of economic losses.

Armenia is beyond the areas of regional integration, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is one of the key manifestations of this. This conjuncture, unfavorable for Armenia, is, by and large, a consequence of the lack of an independent and self-sufficient foreign policy in Yerevan.

According to the article published at 1in.am, Armenia is unilaterally dependent on Moscow, which led to the dispersion of the subjectivity of this country and the waste of the foreign policy potential. While Tehran voices various proposals on cooperation with Yerevan- at the levels of bilateral and regional cooperation, Armenia's policy is clearly constrained by the Russian factor.

But Azerbaijan intensively uses the Iranian direction - with the aim of aggravating the political and economic isolation of Armenia. In a few days Baku will host the second summit of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and the Iran-Azerbaijan railway bridge will soon be implemented within the framework of trilateral cooperation, which, by the way, will further emphasize the political and economic significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

And now there is no place for illusions that Iran considers it preferable to deal not with Azerbaijan, but with Armenia, in regional projects. Even if it is so, Iran cannot wait endlessly for Armenia's counter-initiatives. If we look at regional processes in a larger global context, it is obvious that Yerevan's policy of maintaining the status quo in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, in fact, is unpromising, and leads to the isolation of Armenia and the creation of a dangerous demographic situation inside it.

However, the quality of the incumbent Armenian authorities does not give hope for a revision of the policy either in the Armenian-Russian relations or in the Karabakh issue. Against this background, the regional isolation of Armenia is growing more real.

News.Az

