1st phase of Astara-Astara railway project commissioned

The first phase of railway project Astara-Astara opened yesterday.

Azerbaijani Railways (ADY) informs that the ceremony of laying the foundation of the grain terminal in the Iranian Astara took place as well, Fineko/abc.az.

In February it was launched the first test freight train on the Astara-Astara railway line. The first freight train, consisting of six wagons, was sent from Russia to Iran.

The Astara-Astara railway line is continuation of Gazvin-Rasht railroad of international transport corridor North-South, which will connect the railways of Iran and Russia through Azerbaijan.

