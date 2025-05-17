2 dead, 17 injured in car crashes in Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people have been killed and 17 others injured in separate car crashes in the Philippines, authorities said Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In Quezon province, southeast of the capital, Manila, a three-truck collision left one dead and five hurt after a southbound 10-wheeler truck slammed into two northbound trucks along a highway.

In a separate incident on Friday in Cagayan province, north of Manila, a passenger van collided with a pickup truck, killing one van passenger and injuring 12 others. One of the injured remains in critical condition, according to emergency responders.

Investigations are underway to determine the causes of both crashes.

News.Az