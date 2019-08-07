2 killed, 10 injured in clashes near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured in clashes between presidential guard forces and mourners in the southern port city of Aden on Wednesday, a medical official told Xinhua.

A source working at Jamhuria public hospital in Aden said on condition of anonymity that "the medical teams received two killed mourners and 10 others injured in the clashes that occurred at a cemetery near the presidential compound."

Ambulances were dispatched to the clashes site to transfer a number of injured soldiers as clashes are still ongoing in the area, the medical source said.

Witnesses told Xinhua by phone that mourners attempted to storm the locations of the presidential guard forces near the palace, sparking clashes in the area of Crater in Aden.

Other security units loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) guarding the mourners intervened and opened fire towards the president guard forces in Crater, according to the witnesses.

Following the armed clashes, Hani Bin Buraik, the deputy president of the Aden-based STC, delivered a televised speech, calling on the people to march towards the presidential palace and overthrow the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

