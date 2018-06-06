2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists in the southeastern province of Mardin have been "neutralized", the Turkish military said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The General Staff said in a statement that security forces on the border of Nusaybin district killed a PKK/PYD-YPG terrorist.

Another terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces in Artuklu district, read the statement.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

News.Az



