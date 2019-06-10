2 soldiers killed, 8 injured in attack in northeast Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two soldiers were killed and eight others injured in an attack on a military patrol in the northeastern Colombian department of Arauca, Colombia's military reported on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

According to the report, the attack occurred Sunday morning in Zaparay village in the municipality of Tame when several explosive devices were detonated as a military convoy passed.

Rescue forces attended to the injured soldiers, who were then transferred to nearby hospitals, the military said.

Colombia's police and army have been searching for those behind the attack, who according to preliminary information were members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN).

News.Az

