2 Turkish soldiers martyred in northern Syria operation

Two Turkish soldiers have been martyred and 58 Daesh terrorists killed during the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, according to the military Wednesday.

In a written statement, the Turkish General Staff said 15 other soldiers were also slightly injured during clashes with Daesh terrorist organization early Wednesday. The military also offered condolences to families of the martyred soldiers.

The 58 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the operation, according to the statement to mark the operation’s 169th day.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrounded.

The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 254 Daesh targets in northern Syria, said the General Staff statement.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets conducted 65 air raids and destroyed 58 buildings, including three tunnel entrances and an armed vehicle in northern Syria. Coalition jets also conducted seven air raids and hit 13 Daesh targets in Syria Al-Bab region, the statement said.

An operation was launched late Tuesday to take control of Al-Bab. As a result of the operation, Free Syrian Army supported by Turkish military has seized strategic hills, the Turkish General Staff statement added.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to tighten border security, eliminate terror threat along Turkish borders and support opposition forces in Syria. Free Syrian Army is backed by Turkish artillery and jets as a part of operation.

News.Az