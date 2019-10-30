20 dead, 473 injured in Chile protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people died and 473 others were injured in Chile's protests from Oct. 19 to 27 during state of emergency, the interior ministry said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The ministry added that hundreds of police officers and members of the armed forces were also injured.

Authorities recorded 1,227 serious incidents during the protests, including arson, looting and destruction of public and private property.

About 455 police cars, 49 subway stations and 26 buses from the public transport system were damaged by protesters.

During the curfew, 7,166 people were detained and 2,037 were imprisoned.

On Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced eight ministers in response to the anti-government protests.

The demonstrations were sparked by a hike in subway fares and grew into a widespread movement against high living costs in the country.

