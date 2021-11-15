Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan expects 20% growth in non-oil industry this year

Azerbaijan expects 20% growth in non-oil industry this year

According to forecasts, the share of Azerbaijan's non-oil industry in the country's industry will be 64% by the end of this year.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov made the remark in his speech at the 25th International Business Forum (IBF) in Baku.

According to him, the non-oil industry is one of the main drivers of the economy of Azerbaijan.

"Over the past three years, there has been a stable growth of 10%. By the end of this year we expect a 20% growth, which will eventually mean stable growth of the share of the non-oil industry in non-oil GDP," Jabbarov noted.

