20 injured in Beijing school attack

A man attacked and injured 20 students in a downtown Beijing primary school Tuesday morning, according to Xinhua.

The attack happened around 11:17 a.m. at the Beijing No. 1 Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School, according to the government of Xicheng District.

All the injured students have been hospitalized. Among them, three were seriously injured but are in stable condition now.

The suspect was caught at the scene, and further investigation is underway.

News.Az

