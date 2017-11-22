20 judges, including 7 chairmen of courts dismissed in Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, consistent measures were continued to remove from the judicial system those who discredit the authority of judges, APA reports.

Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov noted this in the article entitled "The Azerbaijani Justice is going through a new stage of development", published in the newspaper "Azerbaijan" on the occasion of the November 22 professional holiday of employees of justice.



The Minister of Justice noted that the activity of 115 judges of the courts of first instance and courts of appeal was evaluated in principle: "Taking into account the shortcomings and violations that cause justifiable discontent of the citizens, the judiciary powers of 20 judges were abolished, including 7 chairmen of courts, 6 chairmen of courts and 8 judges of appellate courts the courts were demoted. "



The Minister of Justice noted that by the end of this year 60% of all vessels will be covered by the "e-court" system.

