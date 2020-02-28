20 killed in train, bus collision in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a train and a passenger bus in southwest Pakistan on Friday night, officials said, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The collision occurred in Kandhra town of Sukkur district, located some 500 kilometers (311 miles) from the port city of Karachi.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar confirmed 20 deaths to reporters, fearing a rise in the death toll as a condition of several injured were stated to be critical.

Over 20 passengers were injured in the accident -- latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years.

Live images broadcast by local Dawn News showed rescuers retrieving bodies and injured from the badly damaged bus, and shifting them to the ambulances.

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents mainly because of poor infrastructure and lack of safety standards.

News.Az

