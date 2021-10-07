20 killed, over 300 injured in earthquake in SW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people died and over 300 others were injured after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province early Thursday morning, provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The minister told the media that a state of emergency has been declared in all districts of the province affected by the earthquake to assist rescue efforts and health services.

The minister added that helicopters are being sent to the affected areas to shift the seriously injured to other cities, including the provincial capital of Quetta.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center of Pakistan, the 5.9-magnitude quake hit at 3:01 a.m. local time with focal depth of 15 km and the epicenter located near the Harnai district.

The jolts were also felt in different areas, including Quetta, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and Pishin.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Balochistan, Naseer Nasar, said casualties were reported from the Harnai district of the province where houses collapsed after the jolts.

Rescue teams have rushed to the affected areas and started rescue work, said Nasar, adding that rescue work was facing problems due to the mountainous terrain of the district and disconnection of power supply.

