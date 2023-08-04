20 more families to be relocated to Aghali village in Azerbaijan

20 more families to be relocated to Aghali village in Azerbaijan

20 more families to be relocated to Aghali village in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 4, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a draw among the families that will be relocated to Aghalı village of Zangilan district at the next stage, News.az reports.

22 families – 106 people participated in the draw. Until now, those families lived in temporary settlements in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, in the territory of the Absheron district.

The purpose of the draw is to ensure objectivity and transparency in the settlement of internally displaced persons (IDP). Representatives of displaced families determine the exact address of the houses given to them by drawing lots.

The families who participated in the draw will be sent to Aghalı village on August 12, according to the schedule.

They expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the liberated territories and for the attention and care shown to IDPs.

News.Az