200-manat banknote presented at international conference in US

A presentation of the 200-manat banknote by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in Baku on May 23 was held on the same day with the broad presentation of the new banknote at the international conference arranged in Dallas, US.

The delegation headed by the Director General of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aqshin Veliyev, presented the participants of the conference a 200-manat banknote designed and produced by the US Crane Currency and Giececke + Devrient companies.

During the presentation, the conference participants were given detailed information about the design, security concept and production stages and were demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies applied in the new banknote.

Along with the 200-manat banknotes the conference attended by 750 representatives of about 70 central banks and 150 international organizations feautred the presentations of the new series banknotes of several countries, including Australia, Israel, Mexico, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Madagascar.

The experts rated Azerbaijan’s 200-manat banknote as one of the top five banknotes among 30 banknotes for its design and security concept and submitted it for participation in the nomination competition "Best design and security banknotes" at the International Cash Conference to be held in Dubai (UAE) next year.

In the course of the conference, additional panel discussions were held with the organizers of the conference - "Currency Research", the International Monetary Association ","International Banknote Designers Association", heads of various banknote companies and other organizations, as well as representatives of the Central Banks taking into account the participants' requests regarding the latest security technologies, their selection process and the integration into the overall design.

The presentation of the new banknote was highlighted by a number of foreign news portals (US, UK and Germany), as well as international magazines such as "Currency News" (USA), "Watermark" (Russia), “Banknote Industry News” (Germany), “Banknote News” (UK) and others.

