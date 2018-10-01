2018 Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to James Allison and Tasuku Honjo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine has been awarded to James P. Allison (US) and Tasuku Honjo (Japan) for their contributions to cancer therapy, TASS agency reports.

"The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation," The Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine stated on Monday.

James P. Allison was born 1948 in Alice, Texas, US. He is currently a professor at the University of Texas, Houston. Tasuku Honjo was born in 1942 in Kyoto, Japan. Since 1984, he has been a professor at Kyoto University. Both researchers developed different strategies for inhibiting the brakes on the immune system, which can be used in the treatment of cancer.

News.Az

News.Az