2019-2020 Champions League season to kick off

  • Sports
A total of 32 clubs will compete to lift the Champions League Cup at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The first games of the group stages will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray will represent Turkey this season in the competition.

In their first game of the tournament, Galatasaray will face Club Brugge in an away match on Wednesday at Brussels' Jan Breydel Stadium.

First week fixtures of the Champions League as follows:

Sept. 17

Inter - Slavia Prag 

Olympique Lyon - Zenit 

Napoli - Liverpool 

Salzburg - Genk 

Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona 

Benfica - RB Leipzig 

Chelsea - Valencia 

Ajax - Lille 

Sept. 18:

Club Brugge - Galatasaray 

Olympiakos - Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain - Real Madrid 

Bayern Munich - Red Star 

Dinamo Zagreb - Atalanta 

Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City 

Bayer Leverkusen - Lokomotiv Moscow 

Atletico Madrid - Juventus 

