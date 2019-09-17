2019-2020 Champions League season to kick off

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 32 clubs will compete to lift the Champions League Cup at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The first games of the group stages will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray will represent Turkey this season in the competition.

In their first game of the tournament, Galatasaray will face Club Brugge in an away match on Wednesday at Brussels' Jan Breydel Stadium.

First week fixtures of the Champions League as follows:

Sept. 17

Inter - Slavia Prag

Olympique Lyon - Zenit

Napoli - Liverpool

Salzburg - Genk

Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona

Benfica - RB Leipzig

Chelsea - Valencia

Ajax - Lille

Sept. 18:

Club Brugge - Galatasaray

Olympiakos - Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain - Real Madrid

Bayern Munich - Red Star

Dinamo Zagreb - Atalanta

Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City

Bayer Leverkusen - Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid - Juventus

News.Az

