2019-2020 Champions League season to kick off
A total of 32 clubs will compete to lift the Champions League Cup at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
The first games of the group stages will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray will represent Turkey this season in the competition.
In their first game of the tournament, Galatasaray will face Club Brugge in an away match on Wednesday at Brussels' Jan Breydel Stadium.
First week fixtures of the Champions League as follows:
Sept. 17
Inter - Slavia Prag
Olympique Lyon - Zenit
Napoli - Liverpool
Salzburg - Genk
Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona
Benfica - RB Leipzig
Chelsea - Valencia
Ajax - Lille
Sept. 18:
Club Brugge - Galatasaray
Olympiakos - Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain - Real Madrid
Bayern Munich - Red Star
Dinamo Zagreb - Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City
Bayer Leverkusen - Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid - Juventus
