2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has made the decision to cancel the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020, according to the BCC.

The BCC said that the conclusion was reached as a direct result of the continuing uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and comes after extensive discussions with the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic as well as Formula One World Championship Ltd and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

“Following the initial postponement of this year’s race in March, we have explored every opportunity to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2020 in a safe and responsible manner and in such a way that would prioritize the health of all involved, while still putting on a great show for fans across the world. However, it has now become clear that this is no longer feasible within the current timeframe,” the BCC said.

The BCC noted that ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that the construction of the Baku street circuit cannot be guaranteed to be carried out safely and on time.

“In addition, various containment measures still being implemented by governments across the world - and the impact these are having on cross-border travel - further reduce the chances of realistically staging a race weekend in Baku later this year. This has, therefore, left us with no choice but to cancel the event,” the report said.

In coming to this conclusion, BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants, the report said.

The fans who had already purchased tickets for this year’s race may secure a refund. Alternatively, any tickets purchased will be automatically valid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijani Grand Prix 2021.

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was planned to be held June 5-7.

News.Az